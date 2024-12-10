The Master Innholders Receives Its Third Royal Recognition

Share Post Share Email

The Master Innholders received its third Princess Royal Training Award for the continued success of its Aspiring Leaders Diploma, achieving a milestone in hospitality sector recognition.

Over the past nine years, The Princess Royal Training Awards, delivered by the City & Guilds Foundation, celebrates outstanding training programmes that deliver real impact and tangible results for both individuals and organisations.

Receiving this award for the third time is testament to the success of The Master Innholders’ educational initiatives and their dedication to shaping the future leaders of the hotel sector. The judging panel praised the high retention rate of those undertaking the diploma, with 92% of learners from the past three cohorts still working within the sector, with many going on to more senior roles within their field.

Speaking on the award announcement, James B. Clarke MI, chair of the Master Innholders, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive our third Princess Royal Training Award for the Aspiring Leaders Diploma. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the programme, from our talented trainers to the inspiring leaders who have passed through it.

“Leadership development in hospitality is more important than ever, and we remain committed to equipping the next generation of leaders with the skills they need to thrive in an evolving industry as well as to support them in becoming leaders in their own right.”