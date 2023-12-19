Share Tweet Share Email

The Moray Honey Company is a family run business. Our hives are surrounded by lavender, wild flowers.

We are based near Forres and have apiaries at home and throughout Morayshire and some surrounding areas to the Highlands.

Our Honey is simply hive to jar, as nature intended keeping all the beneficial health properties, aroma and goodness.

We produce many products ideal for the hospitality, catering and hotel sectors and their customers, which will be on display at The Source Trade Show on Stand F9.

Visit us there or see our website at www.themorayhoneycompany.co.uk