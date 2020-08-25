, The (Near) Future of Hospitality

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM It is no secret that the hospitality sector has taken a beating over the last few months. Certainly, there will also be tough times ahead. The “new normal”, as it stands, is unprofitable and, indeed, unsustain- able for many independent hospitality businesses – small and large. But there is hope! This article will provide an optimistic perspective to aid the survival of the hospitality industry by providing initial guidance in returning organi- sations to a profitable state. So,Where to Start? Let’s begin with a few of the current issues: BOOKING SYSTEMS In this new normal, we are all facing contemporary measures to help prevent the spread of Covid19. One such measure, is the booking of places to dine at restaurants, even on a traditionally quiet mid-week night.

Aside from consumer frustration at this novel institution, these book- ing systems are often “clunky” and cause friction, especially from the recent number of no-shows backing-up the computer! SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES Another difficulty is complying with the social distancing measures. Despite businesses’ best efforts, social distancing rules inevitably mean fewer covers and lower capacity, making reopening for many eateries unprofitable. As a result, even restaurants that are fully booked show 30-40% lower sales compared with similar day statistics pre-lockdown. CONSUMER EVOLUTION These two factors are additionally compounded by the recent evolu- tion of consumer habits.Whilst these habits may only be a temporary blip, eating at home, takeaways and deliveries have become the ingratiat- ed norm over and after lockdown. Plus, with the current guidance limiting the number of people in one’s group of friends at social gatherings, there are restrictions on how many covers can be taken from one party. Revenue and spend per head thus becomes impacted by these covers, or the lack thereof, as the “vast din- ner party” concept dissolves until the awakening of a post-Covid world. THE OPTIMISTIC SECTION Indeed, the hospitality industry is facing challenging times. Yet, there remain green shoots of hope derived from the plethora of innovation, adaptation and collaboration across the country’s spectrum of operators. REGARD THE RESTAURANTEURS Chefs and independent restauranteurs across the country have been following new business models in developing innovations into a sustain- able revenue stream.These developments have meant focusing on three priorities going forward: 1) High-margin, popular and transportable produce and dishes