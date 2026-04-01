The Potter’s Heron, Ampfield Is Now Open – Opening Marks Heartwood Inns’ 36th Pub

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Heartwood Inns has announced the opening of its 36th pub and eighth pub with rooms, The Potter’s Heron in Ampfield, Hampshire.

With its distinctive gabled thatched roof, the much-loved landmark has undergone an extensive refurbishment, breathing new life into the building while carefully preserving its heritage and character.

To mark the opening, members of the local community will gather for a celebratory event, where Mayor of the Test Valley Councillor Gordon Bailey will lead an official ribbon cutting, alongside MP for Romsey and Southampton North, Caroline Nokes, who will attend and pour the first pint.

Guests will be invited to explore the newly restored space, with guided tours of both the pub and its 58 newly renovated bedrooms. The event will also highlight local partnerships, including the nearby Old Kiln Studio and Laverstoke Mill, alongside live entertainment, drinks tastings and hands-on activities.

Leading the team at The Potter’s Heron is General Manager Saffron alongside Head Chef Zhi Qin Goh who are fresh from their success opening The Ropemaker in Emsworth.

They will deliver Heartwood’s seasonally changing menu, in line with its Three Star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the highest recognition for sustainability.

Outside, a newly created front terrace will provide space for over 100 additional covers, while the boutique bedrooms upstairs will range from cosy ‘Snugs’ to larger ‘Fancy’ rooms, several with freestanding baths. True to Heartwood’s signature style, each room will include thoughtful touches such as rainfall showers, Roberts radios, Bramley toiletries and Illy coffee machines.

Family-friendly options will include interconnecting bunk bed rooms, alongside dog-friendly stays and an enclosed dog park complete with a stick library, dog shower and even pup pints.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We’re incredibly proud to open The Potter’s Heron, it is truly something special. This is a pub with real history and character, and it will be a flagship pub with rooms for us, our most ambitious project to date.”