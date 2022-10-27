The Pub Governing Body Publishes Third Annual Audit Report for Scotland

Share Tweet Share Email

The Pub Governing Body has today published its third annual audit of companies operating tied public houses covered by the Scottish Code of Practice. The audit covers the period 1st August 2021 – 31st July 2022.

In the past two years the Scottish Government passed legislation to create a Pubs Code in Scotland. The date for its implementation is yet to be announced and the PGB Scotland will continue to monitor the pubs in Scotland listed in Annex A until its introduction.

Commenting on the third annual audit report, Paul Togneri, Chair Scottish Pub Governing Body said:

“The Board is pleased to see that in its third year since the formation of the Scottish Pub Governing Body figures are in line with previous years and show there remains a high level of compliance in Scotland, as evidenced by the data below.

“Of note once again was the full compliance regarding business plans, and the number of rent reviews settled within the audit period. On BDM training, it was noted that Scotland again was compliant with all BDM’s trained to Level 4 or above.

“As a Board we would like to make it clear that tenants can still bring PIRRS (Pub Independent Rent Review Service) cases until the new Scottish Pub Code comes into force and PICA (Pub Independent and Conciliation Service) Service cases until three months after the new Pub Code Scotland is introduced.”