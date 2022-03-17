Share Tweet Share Email

Industry leaders from around the world have contributed to The State of Hospitality 2022 insight report, published by Sommet Education, world-leading education group specialising in hospitality management and the culinary arts.

The report, which uncovers the latest employment, skills and talent management issues within the global hospitality sector, features in-depth perspectives from hotel management, high gastronomy, luxury, travel, tourism and other experts from international organisations and from France, India, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and UK.

Executives from Accor, Alain Ducasse Group, European Travel Commission, HOSPA – The Hospitality Professionals Association, HVS, Lartisien Group, L.E.K Consulting, Relais & Château, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, United Nations World Tourism Organization, and World Travel & Tourism Council have all produced their visions on:

• Employment and skills shortages in the hospitality industry (including in specific roles).

• Initiatives in place to address these gaps.

• Emerging talent areas that are needed.

• Challenges around ethical recruitment, diversity and inclusion within the workforce.

• The role of, and need from, education and training providers to support these issues.

• What can be done by government, and other industry/sector bodies, to help organisations attract, develop and retain talent.

The report also includes analysis of contextual economic and financial data around industry growth, resilience, investment and emerging jobs.

Writing in The State of Hospitality 2022, Sommet Education CEO Benoît-Etienne Domenget, said: “Hospitality is more than a business. It is a community of contemporary nomads sharing the same curiosity for travel, an openness to different cultures, the attention to detail, the willingness to welcome and please others. Having spent the last 20 years in that industry, I’ve had the opportunity to experience how much people make a difference. People in our industry are more than a key success factor, they are the very heart of our DNA. Hospitality is a land of opportunities, and education is a key to seize them.”

Also contributing to the report, Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA, added: “Within continental Europe, hospitality is often regarded as a ‘noble’ profession and something to be proud of – but UK attitudes tend to see it as a stop gap, a short-term option. With many EU workers having returned home, or simply looking elsewhere for work, we’ve been left with a shortfall. Not only this, good candidates are now spoilt for choice and can command premium salaries.

“Brexit, the pandemic and the overall industry image are all causes, creating an unfortunate cocktail of challenges to overcome, and we are very much aware of the issues and trying to do what we can to assuage them wherever possible. Within HOSPA’s specialisms, we are seeing opportunities in finance, revenue management and technology in particular, but practically every area is in need of an influx of talent. It is an excellent time for anyone to join the industry as the need is very much there.”

The State of Hospitality 2022 insight report, published by Sommet Education, is available to download here.