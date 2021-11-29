The Technology That Will Lead The Hospitality Industry Out Of The Pandemic

The impact of COVID-19 is far-reaching; not only has it changed day-to-day life but has also significantly altered the way businesses operate across the globe. The hospitality sector, in particular, has needed to swiftly adapt to the ‘new normal’, as establishments such as cafes, restaurants and hotels were the first to see closures triggered by the pandemic.

In the UK, for example, it has been estimated that the hospitality industry’s lockdown cost the UK economy £30bn alone, while in Spain it has been suggested that almost a third of establishments could face permanent closure. In many countries, small to medium- sized businesses in the hospitality sector have had to rely on financial support from the government to keep themselves afloat. In some cases, businesses have been quick to adapt their products and services they offer – for example, providing take away services or offering home delivery of essential items. However, with restrictions now easing, these businesses face another challenge as they seek to adapt to a post-pandemic way of operating.

As establishments reopen, they have had to rethink basic processes in line with government advice and customer expectations, implementing measures such as social distancing as well as track and trace systems, in an effort to put safety first. It is in this space that innovative technology will have a significant role in supporting the hospitality sector in adapting to a new environment. For example, we have already seen the widespread implementation of devices such as temperature screening cameras, as well as the develop- ment of multiple apps and digital tools.

In the case of track and trace, the premise is simple. By temporarily collecting and storing customers’ data, establishments are able to notify them whether they have been exposed to the virus in the event where one or more clients test positive for COVID- 19.This process allows those who have frequented a vicinity at a certain date and time to be contacted and therefore take necessary precautions.

This is why solutions such as modern network management tools are well placed to support track and trace programmes, especially as many of these are already widely used in the hospitality sector. Solutions such as Nuclias enable business owners to not only automate and monitor their network, giving them complete visibility, but also allows them to make the most out of features such as the customis