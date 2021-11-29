UK Hospitality Sector Turn to Robotics to Run the Business

The hospitality sector was perhaps the biggest to feel the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. Even at present, many restaurants are not just forced to operate in a restricted manner when it comes to day-to-day operations but are also struggling with the workforce crisis.

While consumer spending continued to rise in the UK at a consistent pace, it remains lower than the pre-pandemic levels.The workforce has dropped considerably compared to last year. ONS stats released earlier in September reveal that the accommodation and food services workforce stood at 2371 million in June 21, compared to the same period in March 2020, which stood at 2537 million.

According to ONS, the UK was short of the workforce, with 388,000 job openings listed in the period from August to October 2021.This figure was more than the first quarter of 2020, with record highs in 15 of its 18 sector categories.

UK hospitality is revered by tourists and domestic clients for its diverse facilities and nightclubs. But the sad fact is that they have been operating on thin margins, and the rising labour costs, rents, and food costs have, in fact, just aggravated their suffe ings. Despite lifting the restrictions, UK pubs and bars are still reorganizing their businesses and are pretty keen to explore new areas to run the business from.

HOLIDAY SEASON WILL INCREASE PRESSURE

But the significant lack of ability to either rehire the same resource or hire new ones, coupled with consumers’ willingness to step out of their homes, is piling up pressure on the stressed sector.This has forced them to seek alternate avenues wherein they can keep the business running. As the pandemic looks to taper off and the holiday season is soon approaching, the hospitality industry will need to expedite finding a skilled workforce.