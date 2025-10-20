The White Horse and Bower Re-Opens Following £950,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame’s Westminster pub, The White Horse and Bower, officially reopened last week to rapturous applause from a packed house following its stunning £950,000 refurbishment.

The historic pub, just minutes from Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament, has undergone a three-month transformation, combining its rich heritage with a stylish new look and contemporary comfort.

The renovation has included a bespoke reclaimed oak bar, traditional hand-painted Lincrusta wall finishes and a bespoke hand-painted swing sign featuring the pub’s eponymous white horse, while outside the pub’s original tiled façade has been carefully restored, complemented by new awning and a bespoke. New bi-folding timber windows, bench seating and planters have created a more open, indoor-outdoor feel.

Speaking to the dozens of invited guests and loyal customers who had gathered to mark the occasion, Shepherd Neame’s Chief Executive, Jonathan Neame, said: “We are very proud of our transformation of this unique pub, and would like to thank everyone for joining us to celebrate its reopening.

“Pubs play a key role in their communities and it is vital that we do everything we can to protect and preserve them for generations to come. We bought this pub 20 years ago and it has been continually evolving ever since.

“This investment was aimed at introducing a contemporary new look and offer while also working with some incredibly talented specialist craftspeople to bring its original features to life, and we are delighted with the finished result.”

Emphasising the part the pub plays in its community, he went on to present a cheque for £1,000 to Stephen from the Cardinal Hume Centre, a local charity whose mission is to reduce the harmful effects of homelessness on child development and family wellbeing.

Stephen said: “Our charity has been in this area for 40 years, where poverty often sits cheek by jowl with enormous wealth. It is an absolute delight that there are people and organisations like Shepherd Neame, that care about what we do in Westminster, and choose to support us.”

Aimee Kinniburgh, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser for the Cardinal Hume Centre, added: “We’re so grateful for this generous donation. Through our services – including housing and welfare support, employment and learning opportunities, legal advice, and our family centre – we help people build stability and confidence for a brighter future.”

The first official pint was pulled by Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately, the local representative for Shepherd Neame’s Faversham Brewery.

She said: “I passionately believe in the importance of the British pub, and am delighted to join Jonathan and the team for this event. Pubs do so much for their communities and it is fantastic to see Shepherd Neame continuing to invest in them.”