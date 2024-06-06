Theatre In Your Local Fuller’s Garden

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s has announced the return of its popular pub garden productions this year – Opera in the Garden and Shakespeare in the Garden.

Produced and performed by Rogue Opera, this year’s Opera in the Garden production is Carmen [11 June-14 August]. Carmen – fiery, daring and uncompromising – meets José, a soldier with a past in a tale of love, death and bull fighting. Rogue Opera brings Carmen to life for a modern audience, sung in French with a new English script. Four singers and a pianist deliver a show with all of the well-known music and drama in an engaging and original format.

Shakespeare in the Garden, now in its thirteenth year, is a favourite in the Fuller’s calendar – produced and performed by Open Bar. This year, there will be two productions – The Tempest [2 July-31 August] and Much Ado About Nothing [22 July-13 September]. Shakespeare in the Garden is perfect for Shakespeare aficionados and novices alike. The plays are performed by casts of four and six actors respectively so expect plenty of costume changes – as well as laughter, music and some audience participation.

Shakespeare in the Garden and Opera in the Garden follow a successful tour of Vanity Fair – which took place in a number of Fuller’s gardens this spring.

Sam Bourke, Fuller’s Marketing Director, said: “I’m delighted to be holding so many productions in our beautiful pub gardens this year. Fuller’s is very proud to support the arts. The ongoing popularity of Shakespeare in the Garden led us to host more shows throughout the year and these have been well-received too. Last year, we hosted productions of Sense and Sensibility which were a great success – and Vanity Fair was popular this year. This is the fourth year of hosting Opera in the Garden – proving our customers enjoy a range of live productions.

“We hope you can join us for one of these brilliant performances. I know you’ll have a great time.”