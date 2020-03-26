Thieves Targeting Closed Pubs And Restaurants For Alcohol And Cash

Reports of closed premises in Bolton being targeted this week by callous thieves is a warning for all pubs, restaurants and shops to reinforce their defences during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Bank, a pub in Westhoughton near Bolton put out a stark warning on its Facebook group on Monday saying they’d be broken into and so had 4 surrounding premises. Thieves were after alcohol and cash from charity collection boxes.

“Because all premises are closed and empty, it’s easy pickings for those looking to profit from this time of hardship. Our advice is clear – reinforce all security measures before you are targeted!”, says Jonathan Ratcliffe from security company CCTV.co.uk.

The lock down came suddenly on Friday night and so those who haven’t properly secured their premises are at risk from break ins and theft during the whole crisis.

Many pubs and restaurants closed quickly on Friday. The combination of a very stressful situation and financial worries, security might have been overlooked.

You may want to consider these steps to protect your premises:

Reinforce hard deterrents such as considering boarding up back doors, cellar entrances and weak points

All alcohol should be taken out of view, perhaps into the cellar or off site

Remove all charity cash boxes

Leave tills empty and open

Check alarms and CCTV are working

Draw curtains and secure inner doors

Add signage to windows to say you have removed all alcohol, food and cash from the premises

“It’s terrible we are having to issue this advice, but we are sadly seeing pilfering already across the country. We aren’t seeing shortage too badly yet, but I’m personally worried that if we do premises will be targeted for food and alcohol – so the time is now to go into lockdown mode!”, concludes Jonathan Ratcliffe from CCTV.co.uk