Three Pubs Close Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

Three have been forced to close ting their premises after opening their doors for the first time since lockdown measures were imposed.

Pubs in England opened over the weekend, as the country ended three months of coronavirus lockdown, on what was dubbed “Super Saturday”.

However, pubs and restaurants were only allowed open under strict guidelines, which included collecting data for customers visiting, and table service only

Now just days after opening three establishments have closed their doors after customers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, said it was “slowly” working through a list of customers who left their details upon visiting the pub.

On their Facebook page, they wrote: “We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday.

“All our staff are going to be tested and we will re open when the time is safe to do so.”

The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said a customer had called to say they had tested positive for Covid-19.

It said staff had now taken tests and the venue would be deep cleaned before reopening its doors.

And the Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire, said some staff were isolating due to a coronavirus case at the pub, and have informed customers that there is “no need to isolate” unless they showed symptoms or were contacted by tracers.

Hospitality and pub industry trade bodies have issued guidance for bars and restaurants on how to operate contact tracing.

Contact details only need to be taken from one person in a group and must be kept for 21 days.

Owners are also asked to note the arrival times of customers and how long they stay. People can refuse to give information, but owners can choose not to serve them.

https://www.ukhospitality.org.uk/page/UKHospitalityGuidanceforHospitality