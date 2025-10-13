Three Pubwatch Schemes Shortlisted as Finalists for National Pubwatch Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

Three local Pubwatch schemes – Newcastle City Centre, Padstow and Colchester – will be going head-to-head for the top accolade as Pubwatch of the Year at the prestigious National Pubwatch Awards 2025, sponsored by JD Wetherspoon.

The awards recognise the work of local Pubwatch schemes and their efforts to provide safe drinking environments for customers and staff. The winner and two Pubwatch schemes, that will be highly commended, will attend an awards dinner in the House of Lords on Tuesday, 21st October.

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker OBE said:

“The quality of entries this year were extremely high and it was a tough challenge to get these down to three finalists. It is a real testament to Pubwatch schemes across the country who have been doing such important and ground breaking work to make the night-time economy safe.”

He added: “We would also like to thank JD Wetherspoon for all its support for National Pubwatch and the awards.”

Wetherspoon legal director Nigel Connor said: “Pubwatches only work because of the fantastic day to day efforts of their many members but it is still important to specifically recognise those schemes and individuals which go the extra mile and provide an example to others. The National Pubwatch Awards help do that and Wetherspoon is pleased to support them for the sixth successive year.”