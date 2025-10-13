Valiant Pub Group Reports Strong FY25 Growth

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator Valiant Pub Group (“Valiant” or “the Grouphas) reported a strong year of operational and financial performance, driven by continued expansion and strategic investment.

For the financial year ended 30 March 2025, the Group grew its estate to 80 pubs across the UK, increasing total revenue by 63% to £29.6 million (FY24: £18.2 million).

Key highlights:

Significant expansion: 24 new pub acquisitions in FY25, with expansion in the North, Midlands and Wales and a growing foothold in the South. Increasingly, investments have a greater focus on food and rooms contributing to higher average weekly sales.

Strong revenue growth: Group revenue increased by 63% year-on-year, with like-for-like sales across mature sites increasing 2.7%.

Improved profitability: Pub EBITDA increased to £5.5 million (FY24: £2.8 million), underpinned by disciplined cost control and strategic pricing.

Adjusted Group EBITDA (post Group overhead) turned positive at £0.8 million.

Strengthened funding position: Secured a new £12 million facility from Metro Bank, with an additional £14 million facility drawn post year-end. Total committed bank funding now stands at £26 million, supporting continued acquisition and refurbishment momentum.

In 2024, Valiant introduced a new group structure to streamline operations, secure debt financing, and support its long-term growth objectives. The business remains well-capitalised and is actively pursuing further acquisitions to extend its reach into more UK communities.

With solid financial backing from strategic partner Njord Partners and increasing support from Metro Bank, Valiant is well-positioned for its next phase of expansion. The Group’s acquisition pipeline remains strong, with new pub investments planned for the year ahead.

Mark McGinty, CEO, commented:

“We are proud of the progress made this year — from expanding our footprint to improving profitability and securing new funding. Our flexible operating model, strong partnerships, and deep community focus have positioned us well for continued growth.”

Arvid Trolle, Co-Founder of Njord Partners, added:

“We are pleased with Valiant’s strong results this year, which clearly demonstrate that our commitment to revitalising community pubs is delivering real success. Building on this momentum, I am confident that the entire Valiant team will continue to achieve great performance and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”