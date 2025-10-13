Bidfood Highlights Food & Drink Trends Set To Dominate Menus In 2026

Share Post Share Email

Wholesaler Bidfood has announced foreign flavours, loaded dishes and gut-loving wholefoods are set to dominate menus with the launch of its 2026 Food and Drink Trends.

Alongside value, quality and elevated experiences – which continue to rank highly – this year’s trends are strongly influenced by emotional drivers such as comfort, adventure, tradition and sharing, coupled with a growing desire to make healthier and more sustainable choices. Around half of consumers want to try the latest food trends when eating out, rising to 65% of 18 to 39-year-olds.

Interactive Guide

To help the industry navigate these trends, Bidfood has launched its 2026 Interactive Guide, featuring shoppable functions, bespoke consumer research, and on-trend product recommendations. These innovations enable operators not only to stay on top of shifting consumer demands and an ever-changing market, but also to make informed product choices that can be applied directly to their menus.

The guide features an overview of each trend and includes a wealth of valuable tools, such as key stats, ways to leverage each trend, fresh additions to the Trends Safari video series, inspiring new recipes and much more.

Rhia Harry, research and insights manager at Bidfood, said:

“This year’s trends highlight consumers’ appetite for experimentation, adventure, experience and comfort – creating opportunities for chefs to design exciting menus that showcase premium ingredients. This not only allows operators to increase margins, but also ensures that value and quality are maintained for consumers.

“As a foodie business, it’s exciting to see bold new flavours coming to the fore, alongside a reinforced focus on health and a more conscious approach to eating. We once again worked with CGA by NIQ to conduct our own bespoke survey and exclusive research, as well as visiting and interviewing out-of-home operators in London and Birmingham, to understand how these trends are being adopted on the high street.”

Topped and Loaded

In today’s world, consumers eat with their eyes, so it comes as no surprise that dishes piled high with delicious toppings are proving popular. But the Topped and Loaded trend also reflects the current consumer desire for premium dishes that remain affordable, with 42% of consumers seeing this style of dish as good value for money.

Think low-cost bases such as jacket potatoes, hash browns and fries, stacked with premium toppings like BBQ pulled pork, chicken katsu or comforting chilli con carne. Topped and Loaded also lends itself well to customisation, keeping consumers engaged, and is versatile enough to suit any occasion.

Fast-Forward Flavours

This trend is driven by the draw of high-quality, exciting ingredients that inspire chefs’ creativity and signal the premium experiences consumers seek when dining out. Stand-out flavours such as chilli jam, hot honey, gochujang and caramelised onion can help elevate dishes and add foodie appeal to menus – especially as 46% of consumers agree that ingredient quality is a key factor when deciding where to eat out.

Sweet Adventures

Sweet Adventures caters to consumers seeking exotic global desserts, viral sensations and indulgent treats to satisfy their craving for novelty and discovery. With over half (56%) of consumers expressing a desire to explore new and unique cuisines when eating out, this trend encourages them to experience the unfamiliar alongside the familiar. Desserts such as Japanese cloud cake and mango bingsu are sure to capture attention, while exotic flavours like Dubai chocolate bring a fresh twist to classic favourites.

Tea Tonic

Tea remains hugely popular in the UK, with 71% of consumers already enjoying it. However, the Tea Tonic trend highlights the rapid evolution of the tea market, where traditional hot brews are being reimagined. Bold and innovative and refreshing teas, including bubble tea and iced tea with unique flavour pairings, are becoming increasingly popular – particularly among younger consumers and students.

Whole Lotta Goodness

Almost half of consumers (47%) are paying more attention to what they are putting into their bodies and are actively reducing their intake of ultra-processed foods when eating out. Inspired by continued interest in the relationship between nutrition, health and wellbeing, Whole Lotta Goodness is a positive movement towards incorporating more wholefoods into menus and diets. Think wholegrain carbohydrates, vibrant fruit and vegetables, and protein-led dishes centred around lean meat, oily fish or plant-based alternatives.

Flavours Less Travelled

The appetite for new and unique cuisines remains strong and is a major influence on this year’s report. Flavours Less Travelled celebrates this desire for discovery, encouraging consumers to embrace authentic ingredients, bold flavour profiles and distinctive formats, while also fostering a deeper appreciation of the cultures behind them.

Global Cuisines gaining momentum

Korean – More than half of consumers say they would be likely to try Korean cuisine within the next one to two years. While Korean fried chicken continues to prove popular, there is also growing interest in more traditional dishes featuring bold and spicy flavours in familiar formats such as bibimbap bowls, bulgogi rice dishes, noodles, pancakes and dumplings. These work well both as small plates and on-the-go options.

Malaysian – Malaysian cuisine is gaining traction, with more than half keen to try this cuisine as it offers the perfect blend of adventure and comfort. With its bold, diverse flavours, it brings fragrant curries, vibrant noodle bowls, flaky flatbreads and street-food favourites that will excite foodies.

South American – South American cuisine is capturing attention, with nearly half of diners keen to explore its diversity. Areas of focus include:

Venezuelan: Comforting, versatile food in familiar formats – from slow-cooked shredded beef with plantain and sweet sauces, to skewers, grilled beef baguettes and small-plate favourites like tequeños and arepas.

Colombian: Known for hearty and communal dining, featuring grilled dishes, loaded fried plantains, bean stews and staples such as pork belly, egg and avocado.

Brazilian: While famed for steak and churrasco, there is rising interest in lesser-known dishes such as hearty stews, savoury and sweet pies, and sides like fried croquettes.

Peruvian: Defined by its fresh citrus and chilli flavours – notably ceviche – Peruvian cuisine also features dishes such as fried pork, sweet potato, creamy pepper chicken, grilled skewers, and beef often served with chips and rice.

For more on Bidfood’s 2026 food and drink trends, please visit: https://www.bidfood.co.uk/food-and-drink-trends-2026/.