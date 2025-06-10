Tinie Tempah Joins Forces With The NTIA For ‘The Last Night Out’ Campaign

Share Post Share Email

Acclaimed artist and cultural icon Tinie Tempah will officially support the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA) and their powerful campaign, ‘The Last Night Out’, aimed at reigniting the UK’s nightlife and championing real-world connection in an increasingly digital age.

Kicking off with a live performance and panel at SXSW London on Friday 6 June, Tinie Tempah joined the campaign after seeing his own children’s future through the eyes of young adults around him.

The campaign shines a stark spotlight on the decline of UK nightlife, with more than three nightclubs closing every month and all UK clubs in danger of closing by the end of the decade. It calls on the government to step up and provide urgent financial support for night-time venues as well as cultural protection to iconic institutions.

For Tinie Tempah, the message struck a chord. Since stepping back from music in 2017 to watch the music industry develop from a distance and focus on fatherhood, he has watched a generation of young people trade dance floors for screens. Inspired by the need to bring movement, connection, and joy back into everyday life, and create a healthier, well-adjusted future for his own children, he has returned to the studio believing that music brings people together. A big focus for the campaign is to reach and engage Gen-A and Gen-Z’s so he is developing activations in the world’s most popular social gaming platforms Roblox and Fortnite, with the aim of encouraging the crossover from virtual life to the physical world through music and play, as well as creating a short film and series of live events focused on driving energetic movement and nightlife.

“As a dad, I’ve seen how different things are for this generation,” said Tinie Tempah. “Were losing that physical connection, the joy and energy that you get from dancing, meeting new people from all backgrounds and being free. I didn’t want to just talk about it – I wanted to do something. Music brings people together – and nightlife is where that magic happens.”

Introduced to the NTIA by the Mayor of London’s office, Tinie Tempah immediately saw alignment in their mission to protect and revive nightlife culture and promote unity in an increasingly divided world. He believes that music is the emotional arc of a night out – from the excitement of getting ready to dancefloor euphoria, and that the shared experience of UK nightlife is also blind to religion, race and belief and is an important part of our future society.

The partnership debuted publicly at SXSW London on Friday 6 June at XOYO, where Tinie Tempah performed and appeared in conversation with NTIA CEO Michael Kill, north London musician and DJ Majestic and Alexandra Ampofo, Promoter at Metropolis Music, Employee Resource Group leader at Live Nation UK and Founder of Women Connect for a one-off evening of music, culture, and conversation about the future of the UK’s night-time economy.

“It’s been amazing to see how Tinie Tempah has resonated with The Last Night Out’s message. He really understands what’s at stake – not just for club culture, but for society,” said Michael Kill. “Nightlife isn’t just entertainment; it’s a space for freedom, creativity, connection and movement. We’re thrilled to have Tinie Tempah bring his voice, his energy, and his music to the campaign.”