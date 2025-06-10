UCFF And The Staff Canteen Support Tom Aikens’ Kilimanjaro Charity Challenge

Share Post Share Email

The universal cookery & food festival (UCFF) and The Staff Canteen have announced that Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity championed by chef Tom Aikens, will be the official charity partner for the 2025 festival.

In support of Aikens’ upcoming Climb Kilimanjaro Challenge on 1 October — a fundraising expedition for the charity — a percentage of every ticket sold for UCFF 2025 will be donated to the cause via 365 Events. An additional charity auction, hosted during the festival dinner on 15 September, will also raise vital funds.

Led by Aikens and supported by mountaineering group Walking With My Bear, the Kilimanjaro trek will see 40 participants climb 19,341 feet over eight days, raising money to help those facing homelessness find employment in hospitality.

Greg Mangham, Founder & CEO of Only A Pavement Away said:

“The idea by Tom Aikens, our Patron, to climb Kilimanjaro epitomises the culture and ethos of Only A Pavement Away. Tom tirelessly supports us in our work, and we can think of no one better to represent us. The decision by UCFF to donate a generous % of the entry fee to Toms fundraising pot is the icing on the cake. The money raised by UCFF will allow us to support more people into careers in hospitality. Only A Pavement Away can’t thank Tom and UCFF enough.”