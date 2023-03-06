Titanic Hotel Awarded ‘Hotel of the Year’ Second Year in a Row at Liverpool Tourism Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Titanic Hotel Liverpool has won the Hotel of the Year for the second year in a row at the prestigious Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards. The awards took place on 2nd March at the beautiful surroundings of Liverpool Cathedral, hosted by Olympic athlete and tv presenter, Sam Quek.

Recognising excellence across the city region’s visitor economy sector, the annual awards, which are delivered by Growth Platform, cover all areas of the sector and give winners the opportunity to go forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Amongst the 18 categories was Hotel of the Year, of which Titanic Hotel Liverpool was triumphant against four other shortlisted hotels, which included Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa, Hope Street Hotel, INNSiDE by Melia and Pullman Liverpool.

Brian Connor, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Liverpool, comments: “We’re delighted to win this award for the second year in a row. It’s a reflection not only of the unique accommodation and outstanding amenities that we offer guests at Titanic Hotel, but also of our extremely hard-working team who constantly strive to deliver exceptional customer service, and make each guest’s stay a memorable one.

“It’s wonderful to see how so many businesses in the hospitality industry have bounced back after the past couple of years showing their resilience against unprecedented challenges, and we look forward to another busy year at the hotel with many exciting projects in the pipeline”.