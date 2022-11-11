Tom Kerridge & Gary Neville Part Ways with the Bull & Bear in Manchester

Share Tweet Share Email

After three years, Tom Kerridge is stepping away from The Bull & Bear, the restaurant within the Stock Exchange Hotel on Norfolk Street, co-owned by Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and hotelier Winston Zahra.

Tom Kerridge comments, “Gary and I have jointly agreed to end our partnership at The Bull & Bear within the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester and will part ways on the 31st December 2022. It follows a three-year successful partnership with GG Hospitality which has seen the hotel go from strength to strength with consistently high occupancy rates”

“We feel the need to concentrate on our Marlow and London sites and this allows us to look at further opportunities within these areas, therefore we have mutually decided to part ways. We would like to thank all our guests for the amazing support they have given us, and all staff have been offered roles elsewhere within the business and Head Chef Connor Black is returning to Australia where he worked for several years. We wish GG Hospitality and The Stock Exchange all the success in the future.”