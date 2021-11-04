Top 25 Restaurant Brands See -20.1% Turnover Decline in 2020

According to the latest data from the Lumina Intelligence Operator Data Index, the top 25* UK restaurant groups reported combined turnover of £2.1 billion in the 2020 financial year, down -20.1% year-on-year.

Average operating profit across the leading 25 restaurant groups has fallen to just 4.6%, from a high of 11.2% in 2015. In the past five years a multitude of factors have seen profit margins decline, including increases to staff costs through rises in legal wages, business costs increases, price rises and fluctuations in food costs as well as hiking property prices.

In terms of estates, branded restaurants saw outlet decline fall to -7.9% in December 2020, following turnover declines and reductions in operating profit.

The top five restaurant brands in the UK in terms of reported 2020 turnover are Nando’s, Wagamama, Cosy Club, Pizza Express and TGI Fridays.

Commenting on the findings, Senior Insight Manager at Lumina Intelligence, Katherine Prowse, said: “Following four strong years of turnover growth, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was felt as early as February 2020, with consumers starting to reduce socialising. Government restrictions were introduced in March 2020 when the UK entered its first national lockdown, seeing the closure of restaurants. Negative outlet growth means that operators will need to focus on growing turnover through existing stores by utilising levers of growth including growing volumes with new customers and new day parts, menu price inflation and upselling.

*This is the top 25 restaurant groups who have published its reported turnovers and operating profits