Top Chefs Team Up To Get Young Chefs Cooking This Summer

Springboard is inspiring young people to venture into the kitchen during the school summer holidays and learn the invaluable life skill of cooking with FutureChef’s Summer Kitchen.

A line-up of top chefs are creating special video cookery demos, to show young people how to prepare one of their favourite recipes, including expert hints and tips.

A new video will be released every Friday, giving newbies the chance to ‘glow up’ in the kitchen, with celebrity chefs Richard Corrigan, Ruth Hansom and Gary Maclean providing the first three videos.

Corrigan, who runs Corrigan’s Mayfair, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill and Daffodil Mulligan in London, said he’s backing the campaign because it’s never been more important to showcase the chef craft to young people.

Hansom, meanwhile was a former FutureChef participant and featured on BBC Two’s Million Pound Menu, before recently joining the Princess in Shoreditch, London.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2016 champion Gary Maclean said: “I have been involved with Future chef for over 15 years as a mentor and a judge. I have seen first-hand how this competition not only builds confidence in young people, but also teaches essential life skills and opens up the amazing world of the hospitality industry.”

The campaign is backed by the hospitality industry job board Caterer.com, and Head of Marketing Kathy Dyball said: “We want as many young people and parents to have access to free, useful and fun online resources throughout the summer holidays – to enjoy and get comfortable with cooking, inspiring the next wave of FutureChef students.”

FutureChef’s Summer Kitchen is designed to ignite a passion for food and present younger generations with further career opportunities. Those who enjoy picking up new skills and knowledge will be inspired to take the next step and participate in Springboard’s FutureChef Programme for 2020.

The first demo video will be released this Friday 31st