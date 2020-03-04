Tourism Awards Celebrates Newmarket Amidst Tough Competition

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, the 4-star luxury Hotel in Newmarket, Suffolk, has been crowned Best Hotel at the Norfolk & Suffolk Tourism Awards 2020. Scooping the award from amongst the finest hospitality destinations across the region, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa was named top in the Hotel category after demonstrating an impeccable performance across the board in delivering the ultimate guest experience.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards celebrates East of England businesses and showcases the very best of the region’s booming tourism industry. Joining Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in the winner’s enclosure was the Best Small Visitor Attraction, Palace House, National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art, which regularly partners with the Hotel for guest experiences and comes highly recommended as a local attraction from the Hotel’s concierge staff. The awards highlight the hard work, innovation, and passion of the thousands of hardworking people in the sector.

Noel Byrne, Chief Executive at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, comments: “It is a huge success for Newmarket to win two of the top awards at the Norfolk & Suffolk Tourism Awards 2020 – this is a true showcase of our town’s exceptional tourism offering, and really puts us on the map as a fantastic day or weekend out. I would like to congratulate all of my team at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa for their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service, and their relentless hard work and commitment, as well as the team at Palace House. A celebration is certainly in order!”

Tracey Harding, Manager of Discover Newmarket, comments: “As the town’s official tourism body we are immensely proud of the team at the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa for being named as Hotel of the Year in the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards. This victory highlights Newmarket’s growing reputation as a visitor destination.”