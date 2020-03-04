UKH Reiterates Call For Parity Clause Ban

Commenting on today’s announcement by Which? Travel, UKHospitality has repeated its call for the use of parity clauses by Online Travel Agents to be prohibited.

The research shows that, in eight out of ten cases, hotel rooms can be booked more cheaply directly, rather than through OTAs.

Parity clauses prevent accommodation businesses from advertising rooms directly at the same price as those listed online.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This data reiterates what we have been saying for a long time. Parity clauses do not favour consumers and they take commercial power away from the hotels. They have been banned in other European countries and they should be banned in the UK.”