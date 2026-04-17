Travel & Tourism Sees Best Year Ever and Emerges as the World’s Fastest Growing Sector

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Travel & Tourism has strengthened its position as the world’s fastest-growing sector in 2025, with new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Chase Travel, Lead Research Partner, revealing the sector significantly outpaced global economic growth.

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR), Travel & Tourism’s global GDP contribution reached a record US$11.6 trillion in 2025, accounting for 9.8% of the global economy. The sector’s growth (4.1%) exceeded overall global economic growth (2.8%) by almost 50%, underscoring its role as a primary engine of global expansion.

In a landmark milestone, Travel & Tourism supported 366 million jobs (10.9%) worldwide in 2025 — a figure greater than the total population of the United States — reinforcing its critical role in global employment and livelihoods. The sector also accounted for 1 in 3 new jobs created globally.

This exceptional performance confirms Travel & Tourism not only as a driver of recovery, but as a leading force shaping the future of the global economy.

WTTC’s data also reveals a clear divergence in regional performance, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region globally, while North America trails behind other major markets.

Asia-Pacific recorded the strongest expansion in Travel & Tourism GDP in 2025, with growth of 8.1%, driven by reopening momentum, rising international demand, and strong regional connectivity, reaching US$3.29 trillion.

In contrast, North America saw significantly slower growth of just 1.0%, with Travel & Tourism GDP totalling US$3.05 trillion, reflecting continued challenges in international visitor recovery and more mature market dynamics.

This regional imbalance highlights how policy, investment, and international openness continue to shape the pace of growth across global markets.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, said: “Despite the global challenges of 2025, the Travel & Tourism sector had its best year ever, which demonstrates its resilience. In a truly record-breaking year, the sector contributed an unprecedented US$11.6 trillion to the global economy. This exceptional performance underscores not only its economic strength, but its resilience and ability to outpace wider global growth.

“The scale of global travel is equally remarkable. With 1.54 billion international overnight arrivals this year — equivalent to 4.2 million people travelling every day — Travel & Tourism continues to connect the world at an extraordinary pace, surpassing both last year’s levels and pre-pandemic benchmarks.

“This is a defining moment. Governments around the world must recognise Travel & Tourism as a strategic priority and continue enabling policies that support growth, investment, and connectivity.”

Jason Wynn, CEO of Chase Travel, said: “What we’re seeing today is not just sustained demand for Travel & Tourism, but a reacceleration, as travellers prioritise meaningful experiences and plan with greater intention.

“At the same time, the recovery remains uneven across markets, with affordability and capacity constraints influencing where and how people choose to travel. In this environment, delivering seamless end-to-end journeys, expanding access and connectivity, and investing in smarter, more flexible travel experiences will be critical for Chase Travel and the industry at large.”