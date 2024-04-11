Trio Of Leicestershire Pubs Join The Punch Pubs Family

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has acquired three pubs within Leicestershire to add to its growing estate.

The Dog & Gun in Syston, the White Bear in Hinckley and the Horse & Trumpet in Sileby all form part of the latest pub package acquired by the independent pub company.

All three pubs will join Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate, which is made up of more than 900 pubs as part of its 1,300 strong portfolio.

Speaking on behalf of the latest acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, said:

“We are pleased to welcome The Dog & Gun, the White Bear and the Horse & Trumpet into the Punch family and look forward to seeing our proposed plans come to life.

“Our Publicans will have access to Punch’s industry-leading investment and support which will allow each of these pubs to flourish once again. Our priority is in providing the communities of Syston, Hinckley and Sileby with fantastic community pubs and I am looking forward to sharing further updates as these plans progress.”