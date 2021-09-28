Triple Win For Greene King At The Tiara Talent Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King has won three top awards in the prestigious TIARA Talent Awards recognising its outstanding commitment to its people and apprenticeships.

The TIARA awards set a new standard of excellence for the recruitment sector and the successful finals night saw Greene King win the Talent Acquisition Award, the Early Careers Pioneer Award and lift the overall title of the Judges’ Choice Talent Acquisition Team of the Year Award.

Graham Briggs, head of apprenticeships and employability programmes at Greene King, said: “Winning these three awards is wonderful news and it is testament to the outstanding work of our people. The creativity and effectiveness of their work can be seen every day throughout Greene King.

“Leadership at all levels and across all our teams displays a culture that is deeply rooted in care, friendship and camaraderie for our employees and customers. We embrace individuality and challenge social barriers, creating opportunities for all.”

Greene King has now supported more than 13,000 apprentices since its programme began 10 years ago and now offers over 30 different apprenticeships. Through its social mobility programmes, it supports people into the business through The Prince’s Trust, Ex-Offender Programme, Supported Internships and Kickstart whilst working with a number of partners.