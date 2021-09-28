The Drinks Industry Brings Their ‘A-Game’ In Much-Anticipated Return Of Imbibe Live

Share Tweet Share Email

Imbibe Live is celebrating the return of in-person events after its much-anticipated return to Olympia, London.

Taking place from 13th-14th September, Imbibe Live gave the drinks and hospitality industry a chance to reconnect after a very challenging year, as it brought together more than 140 exhibitors – including Berry Bros. & Rudd, Campari Group UK, Lyre’s and Jack Daniels – with visitors from across the sector including leading operators, distributors, retailers, hotel managers, bartenders and publicans. Feedback from the show was incredibly positive, with visitors impressed by the innovation showcased at the event as well as the wealth of insight unveiled over the course of the two days.

The thousands of professionals who visited had the unique opportunity to discover newly launched and innovative products for the first time in over 2 years, establish new connections, and share ideas on the crucial post-pandemic road to recovery.

A jam-packed line-up of tastings and industry leading masterclasses were tailored to respond to the needs of the Imbibe Live audience after summer reopening. Here, some of the industry’s most valued experts shared their knowledge and valuable insight into the hot topics, business needs and trends that are shaping a post covid world.

Speaking about the success of this much-loved industry event, Daniel Zanetti, Exhibition Director at Imbibe Live, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of Imbibe Live, which has played a significant role in reconnecting the UK hospitality and drinks industry, and driving its recovery from the pandemic.

“We had some incredible businesses taking part this year, with brands that encompassed the entire industry – from beer and ciders, to wines and spirits, as well as new categories and products that have launched in the last 12 months.

“We hope that this, coupled with the insight given by our industry-leading masterclass programme, has provided those working in the sector with practical support on how to help their businesses and careers grow and thrive once again.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Imbibe Live at Olympia, London on 4-5 July 2022 for an even bigger line-up, back in the Grand Hall.”

For further information and to register your interest for Imbibe Live 2022, visit https://live.imbibe.com/.