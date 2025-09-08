Tube Strikes Devastating Impact On Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

London’s hospitality and licensed trade sector faces a devastating hit this week as the RMT union’s rolling week of strikes on the tube, starting September 5, brings the capital’s transport network to a near-standstill.

The proposed walkout will affect almost the entire transport network across the capital over seven days, forcing major venue operators to reschedule events—with Post Malone postponing his two shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Coldplay rescheduling Wembley dates.

As TfL urges customers to plan alternative routes and leave early, restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues across the capital are bracing for significant footfall losses during what should be a crucial trading week, highlighting once again the sector’s vulnerability to transport disruption in a city where millions rely on the Underground to access hospitality destinations.

Members of the Rail, Maritime And Transport union (RMT) are staging the walkout until Thursday.

There is little or no service on all of the Tube as different parts of RMT membership walk out on different days.

An RMT spokesperson said:

“We are not going on strike to disrupt small businesses or the public. This strike is going ahead because of the intransigent approach of TfL management and their refusal to even consider a small reduction in the working week in order to help reduce fatigue and the ill-health effects of long-term shift work on our members.”

Nick Dent, the London Underground director of customer operations, said the demands were “simply unaffordable” and called on the union to end its action, adding: “It will be very damaging for us.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“Since 2022, rail and tube strikes have cost the UK’s night time economy billions in lost revenue, with forecasts indicating a further £150 million could be lost during this week’s strike period alone. This devastating projection comes at a point when the sector is relying heavily on consistent week-to-week trade to stay afloat.

Consumer confidence in transport is already at an all-time low, with many people no longer assured that they can travel safely and reliably at night. Recent research by Obsurvant highlights that for 18–30 year olds in particular, the guarantee of getting home safely is a fundamental condition for staying out later. Without that confidence, people choose to stay closer to home, cut nights short, or not go out at all.

The impact is clear: major events have been disrupted, footfall across towns and cities has fallen, and pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and theatres are seeing significant declines in trade. At a time when rising costs are already squeezing operators, ongoing transport disruption is compounding the pressure further.

As the government reshuffle takes shape, we hope to see fresh momentum in driving meaningful support for our sector. Without reliable transport services and targeted backing, we risk stifling growth, losing audiences, and undermining the vibrancy of our nightlife.”