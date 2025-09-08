Gen Z Beer Drinkers Hold The Key To Saving Cask Ale

Share Post Share Email

Gen Z beer drinkers hold the key to the survival of cask ale, as a new generation learns to appreciate Britain’s national beer style, a survey has revealed.

In advance of Cask Ale Week 2025, figures show that 25% of 18 – 24-year-old beer drinkers, the Generation Z demographic, regularly order cask ale at the pub, an increase of more than 50% on the previous year. The statistic comes from a YouGov survey carried out for the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA).

Cask Ale Week, which runs from 18-28 September, aims to tempt Brits back into the habit of visiting their local, as well as to support sales of cask beer, Britain’s signature beer style.

In addition to the SIBA figures, fears that younger consumers have been giving up drink altogether have been debunked by new stats from IWSR. These show the number of Gen Z consumers in the UK aged 18+ who have had an alcoholic drink in the past six months is up from 66% to 76%.

Ash Corbett-Collins, national chairman of cask ale consumer champion CAMRA, said:

“Younger drinkers, Generation Z, are already more likely to use pubs than many older Brits. Many people got out of the pub-going habit during lockdown, and in tough times economically, too many have stayed away, causing real problems for many pubs and brewers.

“For some, the initial appeal is undoubtedly the fact that cask ale is often the best value beer on the bars, but it’s the freshness, flavour and variety of cask that keeps them coming back for more.”

The SIBA figures also show that 22% of female beer drinkers regularly order cask ale, compared to 43% of men.

Corbett-Collins added: “It would be great to see even higher numbers, but the glass half full fact is that men and women of all ages are enjoying cask beer.

“Hopefully, more people than ever will do so during Cask Ale Week. Thousands of pubs are taking part, offering every style of cask ale, from light and hoppy pale ales via amber best bitters, to dark, smooth stouts.”

Cask Ale facts

Cask ale is enjoyed by all ages and genders, with a 50%+ increase in the numbers of 18-24-year-old beer drinkers ordering cask over the past year.

Cask ales come in a range of strengths, with many at lower ABVs than other beers on the bar, supporting moderate drinking

Despite the urban myth, cask ale should never be served warm, but cool from the pub cellar, at between 11°- 13°C.

Cask ale enthusiasts have launched a petition calling on the government to recognise the cask ale as having Intangible Cultural Heritage, overseen by UNESCO. The petition runs until October 1 and can be signed at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/716686