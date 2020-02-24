Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens Announces Employee Of The Year 2019

Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens announced its 2019 Employee of the Year recipients at a celebratory staff event in January 2020.

This year, two employees were awarded with the annual accolade, kitchen porter Mercedes Beltre Ramirez and Richard Suero Diaz, linen porter. Presented at the annual staff party, Mercedes and Richard were awarded for their outstanding contribution to their respective departments and the impact they have made on the wider business.

Tylney Hall Hotel’s annual Employee of the Year credits the employee who goes above and beyond to ensure guests receive the best possible experience and celebrates the hard work and dedication staff members show to their team.

Both started working in the kitchen team of Tylney Hall’s Oak Room Restaurant and whilst Richard has gone on to join the housekeeping department as linen porter, Mercedes continues to shine in the kitchen. The employees received numerous mentions in the hotel’s monthly Going the Extra Mile nominations, culminating in taking the year’s top employee accolade.

Sam Aziz, General Manager at Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens said: “I extend my congratulations to Mercedes and Richard, very worthy recipients of this year’s awards. With excellent feedback from other staff members who praise their hard-working natures and positive attitudes, both Mercedes and Richard are vital members of our Tylney team and this is a special thank you to their outstanding dedication.”