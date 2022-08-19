UK Consumer Confidence Hits a New Record Low of -44 in August

Share Tweet Share Email

UK consumer confidence has hit a record low after inflation hit double digits (10.1%) for the first time since 1982.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index showed a decrease of three points in August to -44, the lowest since records began in 1974.

Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK says: “The Overall Index Score dropped three points in August to -44, the lowest since records began in 1974. All measures fell, reflecting acute concerns as the cost-of-living soars. A sense of exasperation about the UK’s economy is the biggest driver of these findings.

“Our sub-measure on the general economy over the past year has decreased month-on-month since December 2021 – that’s eight months in a row. A similar consistent sharp decline since December 2021 is evident in how consumers see the economy a year ahead and this month’s score of -60 sets a new record.

“These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people. With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming. Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only worsen with the darkening days of autumn and the colder months of winter.”

The Overall Index Score decreased three points in August to -44. All five measures were down in comparison to the July 22nd announcement.

The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last 12 months fell two points to -25; this is 25 points worse than August 2021.

The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months has decreased five points to -31; this is 42 points lower than this time last year.

The measure for the general economic situation of the country during the last 12 months is down two points at -68; this is 26 points lower than in August 2021.

Expectations for the general economic situation over the coming 12 months have deteriorated with a three-point drop to -60; this is 54 points lower than August 2021.

The Major Purchase Index decreased by four points in August to -38; this is 35 points lower than this month last year.

The Savings Index is up five points this month at +18; this is seven points lower than this time last year.