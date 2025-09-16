UK Hotel Industry Eyes Billions In Potential Revenue Through Deepened System Connectivity: Siteminder Research

Share Post Share Email

New research by SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel guest acquisition and revenue platform, reveals that 70% of hoteliers in the UK believe faster, fully integrated systems could unlock at least 6% more annual revenue—representing a major opportunity in a UK accommodation industry expected to be worth over £25 billion in 2025.

The August survey, which drew responses from 700 hoteliers across diverse roles and property sizes in key destination markets, including 44 in the UK, examined hotel revenue management practices, technology adoption and the barriers facing the industry today.

When asked about the impact of being able to act instantly on market shifts—such as competitor rate changes, new flight routes or demand-driving events—the largest share (48%) of UK hoteliers expected a 6–10% uplift, while a further 23% foresaw gains of 11-15%.

The survey also revealed global operational and technology trends that underscore the industry’s readiness for innovation:

● Speed-to-market is increasingly critical: Nearly all hoteliers (93%) say speed has grown in importance over the past year. Fifty-eight percent now consider it ‘business critical’, with 45% reporting they miss revenue opportunities at least weekly because they cannot act fast enough.

● Manual processes remain common: 36% report updating pricing monthly or less, and 79% spend over 11 hours weekly on tasks that could be automated.

● AI adoption is rising: 49% are actively seeking AI solutions, with 43% open to exploring AI-driven recommendations.

The release of the research coincides with SiteMinder’s Sync event in Sydney, where the company announced deepening relationships with the world’s leading Property Management Systems (PMSs). Cloudbeds, Mews, Oracle and RMS were unveiled as inaugural partners for SiteMinder UltraSync, the company’s next-generation connectivity capabilities designed to enable real-time, two-way updates to pricing, restrictions and reservations between SiteMinder’s platform and a property’s PMS. Through UltraSync, properties will gain greater control over their revenue strategy and the ability to respond faster to market opportunities.

“Our research reinforces the vision we’ve been advancing within the industry for many years: the future of hotel revenue optimisation lies in seamless connectivity that eliminates manual processes and transforms insights into immediate action,” said Leah Rankin, Chief Product Officer at SiteMinder. “With UltraSync’s unifying integration—built around a shared vision with our partners—hotels will have the ability to operate as dynamically as the markets they serve. Pricing decisions will flow automatically to the PMS, while reservation data will return to inform smarter strategies, transforming hours of manual work into instant, intelligent execution—empowering hotels to shape market dynamics rather than simply respond to them.”

The company also unveiled SiteMinder iQ, an AI engine purpose-built to transform its vast data ecosystem into actionable insights. Processing 130 million bookings across 260 million room nights annually, SiteMinder has access to the most comprehensive historical and localised forward-looking dataset in the world. SiteMinder iQ will serve as the intelligence backbone, powering smarter decisions at every touchpoint across the platform.

“The overwhelming readiness for AI solutions in this research tells us the industry has reached a tipping point,” Rankin added. “This combination of appetite for change and technological capability creates an unprecedented opportunity: a future where insights flow directly into action, enabling hotels to better find, convert and optimise their ideal guests at the right price.”

Both SiteMinder UltraSync and SiteMinder iQ have been earmarked as central to the next era of SiteMinder’s Smart Platform, embedding seamless connectivity and enhanced intelligence more deeply within hotel revenue management.