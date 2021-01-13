UKHCymru Urges Wales Hospitality Businesses To Claim New Funding

Share Tweet Share Email

Wales’ hospitality businesses and their suppliers are strongly urged to apply early for the latest £180m package of Welsh Government business support which opens at midday today(Wednesday 13th January).

UKHospitality Cymru Executive Director David Chapman said: “UKHospitality Cymru has consistently lobbied hard and helped to originate tailored Welsh funding support schemes for our beleaguered industry since June of last year.

“This latest tranche of support is for pubs, restaurants, hotels and other outlets- and also their suppliers, who were forced to close yet again in advance of Christmas.

“Every penny counts in the battle to keep businesses going and the vital jobs that they support in our communities so please check out your eligibility and make sure you follow up with an application as soon as you can.

“UKHC will continue to press for additional funds to help with extended lockdown. While furlough has been vital, it has also meant larger hospitality employers have had to pay 20% contributions on top of wages for months of enforced closure. Reserves are gone, borrowing is high and the future is very perilous indeed.

“After almost a year of little or no trading we now need additional help to carry the companies and their workforces through to the better days we hope will be ahead soon. We call on Welsh Government to put together a further package to operate from the end of the month if severe restrictions on trade are to continue.”

Welsh Government estimates that under the package of support a typical hospitality business in Wales with the equivalent of six full-time staff could be eligible to receive between £12,000 and £14,000 in total. Information on eligibility and how to apply is available on the Business Wales website: