UKHospitality Backs Possible Home-Sharing Regulation

UKHospitality has welcomed the possible introduction of much-needed legislation in the home-sharing sector in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has today announced it will review the evidence submitted to its consultation on short-term lets, with the majority of respondents backing regulation.

UKHospitality Executive Director for Scotland Willie Macleod said: “We have been highlighting some of the issues in the short-term let sector: safety fears, the potential for anti-social behaviour and the lack of transparency, and it is good to see the results of the consultation support this. We welcome the commitment by the Scottish Government to review the evidence and take appropriate action.”

“Short-term letting platforms have indeed revolutionised the tourism and hospitality sectors worldwide. The sector has brought with it a number of problems, though, and legislation is needed to ensure fairness.

“Currently, enforcement of safety regulation is difficult to the point of near-impossibility. Anti-social behaviour issues arise from the influx of tourists into residential areas. Businesses with large numbers of rooms are also able to operate on platforms without the restrictions or tax obligations of other accommodation businesses.

“We absolutely need a system of registration UK-wide and legislation to make sure there is a level playing field among businesses and customers kept safe. Legislation in Scotland is a good first step.”