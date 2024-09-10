UKhospitality Calls For Permanent, Lower Hospitality Multiplier To Avoid Business Rates Cliff Edge

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality is calling for an urgent solution to avoid sky-rocketing business rates bills for thousands of hospitality businesses in April 2025.

With current business rates relief set to end on 31 March next year, the Chancellor must act to ensure already cash-strapped hospitality businesses aren’t left facing the prospect of their business rates bills increasing by tens of thousands of pounds, UKHospitality said in its Budget submission.

For example, a pub with a rateable value of £80,000 could see its rates increase by almost £33,000, if relief were to end.

A permanent, lower and universal hospitality multiplier would begin to deliver the Government’s manifesto commitment to rebalance the broken business rates system and is backed by the Hospitality Sector Council, made up of experts from across the sector.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“It’s imperative that the Government addresses the looming business rates cliff edge at the upcoming Budget, as the sector’s ability to both survive and thrive depends on it.

“A new, lower multiplier for all hospitality businesses would begin to rebalance a broken system that is weighted against bricks and mortar businesses, and a permanent solution would provide some certainty and stability for businesses that desperately need it.

“Without action, venues will be placed under yet more strain, giving them no choice but to divert funds that could be spent on investment and growth into paying the bills.

“While we recognise the financial challenges the new Government faces, it would be frankly irresponsible not to support a sector that generates £140 billion in revenue every year and employs more than 3.5 million people.

“This is a sector that has shouldered an enormous amount of cost over the past four years and should be supported to realise its potential to generate significant growth in communities the length and breadth of the UK.

“It should be suitably supported and invested in, not shackled by dangerously high business rates and other taxes. I would urge the Chancellor to act in the interests of hospitality businesses, its employees and the communities they serve on 30 October.”

In its Budget submission, UKHospitality is asking the Chancellor to: