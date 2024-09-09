Urban Pubs & Bars Announces Opening of a New Pub Made Famous by Charles Dickens

Share Tweet Share Email

London pub and dining group Urban Pubs & Bars has unveiled a new pub made famous by Charles Dickens in Nicholas Nickleby.

The team at Urban Pubs & Bars welcomed the return of The Peacock to Islington High Street.

A pub called The Peacock Inn stood on this site from 1564 until 1962 and today the pub returns to its original name. The pub has a rich history and was even mentioned in Charles Dickens’s Nicholas Nickleby.

After consultation with the local community in Angel it was decided that renaming was the perfect opportunity to update the business to the represent the best of modern British pubs.

With the much anticipated opening of The Peacock guests will find premium dining menu, brunch on weekends and one of the best Sunday Roasts in London created in partnership with Award Winning Butchers HG Walter.

A spokesperson said: “A pub called The Peacock Inn stood on this site from 1564 until 1962 and we have decided to return the pub to its original name. The pub has a rich history and was even mentioned in Charles Dickens’s Nicholas Nickleby. Over the last year we have been able to learn more about the local community in Angel and we thought the renaming was the perfect opportunity to update the business to the represent the best of modern British pubs”.

With the opening of The Peacock this takes Urban Pubs & Bars tally of London venues to 55 locations, in line with company expansion plans.

This adds to the tally of UP&B sites opened this year which includes iconic Spitalfields pub The Gun from East London Pub Co and The Red Setter located in the vibrant Northcote Road community between Battersea and Clapham.

The latter venue had undergone a £1m refurbishment and building programme. To celebrate the opening UP&B urged owners of Red Setter dogs and other dogs to join the launch to create a special image of the distinctive dogs standing proudly outside.

Since the start of the current financial year, the business has successfully opened four new sites including The Red Setter, Victory at Waterloo Station, Railway in Putney and The Junction in Islington, with trading exceeding expectations.