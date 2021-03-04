UKHospitality To Break Down What The Spring Budget Means For Hospitality Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, will be discussing the ramifications of the 3 March budget announcement for the British hospitality industry in a dedicated webinar on 9 March.

The event, organised in partnership with Hotel Restaurant & Catering, will examine the support available for hospitality professionals and businesses and will begin to map out the path to reopening. The webinar will include an expansive Q&A session where attendees will be invited to ask questions pertinent to their businesses.

In the budget announcement Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out his plans for the coming months, which included extending the furlough scheme, SEISS and reduced VAT rate to September, a freeze on alcohol duty and grants for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses. While many in the food, drink and hospitality sector welcomed further support, questions remain around navigating the process of reopening.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “There are positives to take from the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, as well as some challenges to ensure that the Government’s intents are deliverable equitably across the sector. Now it is vital that the Government sticks to its date of 21 June for a full reopening of hospitality. We are hugely looking forward to exploring the details of the Budget and the ramifications for the hospitality industry at the event on 9 March.”

Ronda Annesley, Event Manager for Hotel, Restaurant & Catering, added: “Kate and her colleagues at UKHospitality have been a leading light for the food, drink and hospitality industry throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They’ve provided vital advice, analysis, support and advocacy over the past 12 months and we’re

pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to deep-dive into yesterday’s announcement and take a closer look at the potential impact on our sector.”

The ‘Hospitality Industry Re-opening, Government Support Update & Live Q&A with UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls’ webinar will take place at 14:30 on 9 March. Register to attend at crowdcast.io/e/ReopenUpdate/register.