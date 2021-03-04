Wetherspoons Announces 394 Pubs Will Reopen To The Public On April 12

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub group JD Wetherspoon confirmed plans to reopen to the public on April 12.

Beer gardens, rooftop gardens, and patios at 395 of its 750 locations in England will reopen as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Test and trace systems will be in operation at all pubs, with hand sanitisers also available.

While each site is only permitted to open its outdoor space for service, customers will be allowed to go through the pub to go to the toilet, or to access the outside area.

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday), however, some sites have restrictions on closing times and in those cases will close earlier, and will offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and British classics.

Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week. Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, Wetherspoon staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.

The Wetherspoon pubs will not be operating a booking system. Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson (pictured) said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”