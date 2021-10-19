UKHospitality to Host Event at COP 26

UKHospitality is inviting operators and industry representatives to attend an industry event at COP 26 next month. There they will join MPs, Scottish Parliamentarians, sustainability experts and suppliers to celebrate the great strides the hospitality industry is making on its sustainability journey.

The event is free to attend and will set out the sector’s net zero ambitions, as well as offering attendees practical advice to reduce costs and carbon emissions.

Speakers at the event, which will take place on Wednesday 10th November, from 2-6pm at Revolution Glasgow, Mitchell Street, include:

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive, UKHospitality

Mark Chapman, Founder, Zero Carbon Forum

Ivan McKee, Scottish Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise

Seema Malhotra MP, Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers

In addition, operators including IHG Hotels & Resorts, BrewDog, Burger King and Compass will join a panel to talk about the opportunities and challenges involved in driving more sustainable businesses.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality said: “COP 26 will be a significant showcase for the UK and this event is an opportunity for our industry to shine a light on the good work that is being done to ensure a sustainable future for all of us. It is vital that the entire industry is represented, and that everyone participates in a conversation that will shape the future of our industry and the country, and so we urge anyone who is interested in attending to come along and be part of something significant.”

Anyone who would like to attend and contribute can find out more and register here: https://www.ukhospitality.org.uk/event/cop26