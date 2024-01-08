UK’s Largest Independent Hotel Group Prepares For Significant 2024 Expansion Plan

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK’s largest independent hotel group has started the new year with a bang – announcing major plans to expand and renovate its existing portfolio in 2024.

Bespoke Hotels, a collection of almost 90 independent hotels across the length of the British Isles, has unveiled its plans to strengthen its existing portfolio with a series of development projects over the next 12 months – with a pipeline of openings and refurbishments set to take place.

While more details on these exciting ventures will be announced throughout the course of the year, the company can confirm the following plans:

The openings of Hotel Gotham Newcastle and Hotel Gotham Bristol – winter 2024/25

The opening of Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick – summer 2024

Full takeover of Lumley Castle Hotel, County Durham – this includes a soft refurbishment in the coming months

Working with Biarritz Hôtel in Jersey for its season opening in April 2024 – this includes a full refurbishment programme next winter

The commencement of construction at the Noss on Dart Marina, Dartmouth – hotel opening in 2025

Thomas Greenall, Chief Executive Officer at Bespoke Hotels, said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone at Bespoke Hotels and we look forward to a significant year ahead in elevating the brand to new heights. Whether it be new openings, acquisitions or refurbishments, 2024 will be an eventful year for the Bespoke Hotels family and its loyal guests, as we look to build on our status as the UK’s largest independent hotel group – which ranges from specialist golfing hotels, to award-winning spa resorts and chic city centre properties.”

He continued: “There will be a constant update on developments throughout the next 12 months so this really is a ‘watch this space’ situation – we can’t wait to open the doors to new venues, new guests, and new possibilities.”

The expansion plan for 2024 will further strengthen Bespoke Hotels’ portfolio within the UK hotel market, taking its coverage to almost 90 hotels, over 5,000 rooms and more than 6,000 staff.