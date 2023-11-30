Unions Plunge Night Time Economy Businesses into Crisis as Industrial Action Threatens Crucial Christmas Period

Share Tweet Share Email

The night-time industry Association (NTIA) as hit out at the news of industrial action commencing at the beginning of December .

The night time economy faces a huge challenge over the coming months, the NTIA says, as businesses reel from the devastating impact of ongoing industrial action, with losses already exceeding a shocking £4 billion since the commencement. The important Christmas period, traditionally a time of heightened economic activity, is now under severe threat due to the collective irresponsibility of unions.

This week marks the ominous start of industrial action, casting a dark shadow over the hospitality and night time economy Christmas period in the coming weeks.

The reckless actions of the unions are poised to scar businesses during a time when they typically experience increased revenue and heightened economic vitality.

Unions have announced strike actions that will paralyse essential services on key dates:

-Sunday, 3 December: Thameslink & Great Northern services will grind to a halt.

-Wednesday, 6 December: Southern & Gatwick Express services will face disruptions.

Additionally, a ban on overtime from Friday, 1 December, until Saturday, 9 December, will exacerbate the chaos, leaving businesses and commuters in a precarious position during a fundamental trading period.

The fallout from the fruitless autumn statement has already sent shockwaves through the economy, and now, with the added burden of industrial action, businesses face an existential threat. The cumulative toll on night time economy businesses is reaching unprecedented levels, with the stark reality that many will not survive this hugely challenging trading period.

A spokesperson said “Customers are left in the dark as services will be running to different timetables each day, forcing them to check every journey, every day, to navigate the unpredictable landscape created by union actions.”

“The consequences of this industrial action extend beyond mere inconvenience; they pose an existential threat to countless businesses that form the backbone of our economy. It is imperative that unions and relevant authorities recognise the severity of their actions and work swiftly to find a resolution that doesn’t compromise the livelihoods of hardworking individuals and the very fabric of our night time economy.”

“Enough is enough! The unions must reconsider their stance and engage in constructive dialogue to salvage what remains of the Christmas period for night time economy businesses and the millions of people who rely on these services.”