Unique Experiences, Authentic History and a Sustainable Edge – why Boutique is Best

a spirit that guest will remember.The atmosphere at boutique hotels creates a certain ambiance that chain hotels lack.

Chain hotels are so deeply centred on delivering a convenient and quality service, that they compromise on their own charm.Yes, refurbishment projects need to adapt to customer trends such as providing strong wi-fi and other modern necessities, but this can co-exist with quirky authenticity that will ensure guests never forget their stay.

Today, guests crave something that goes beyond the “cookie cutter” type luxury hotel chain, they want both a hotel and a destination that are intertwined. One way to ensure this is achieved is to pay close attention to selecting the right décor and furnishings to encapsulate a hotel’s unique history.

Boutique hotels often consult with experts to help to ensure authenticity is maintained throughout the whole of the guest’s stay. It’s the small details that can truly transport guests into another era, be it Victorian, Gothic or even Post-Modern. At Burgh Island, it’s the 1920s, decorated with iconic Art Deco features, most famously the vibrant peacock glass dome enclosing the Palm Court.

Utilising a smaller space

Boutique hotels can also leverage their relatively modest size, maximising guest experience as well as capacity to guarantee strong and reliable revenue streams.

The largest hotel chain provider in the world has over 1.4 million rooms spread over just 7,500 properties. However, in a world that is navigating a pandemic, lower-capacity, spacious boutique hotels with less than 100 rooms will certainly have an attractive edge.

Small boutique hotels also have an advantage when it comes to the environment. Earlier this year, it was reported that hotel chains are struggling to meet their green targets, largely because they use huge volumes of water and energy and produce tonnes of waste.

Boutique hotels can lead the way in eco-friendly practices by positioning green tourism at the core of their more personal brand identity.

This could mean reviewing how a hotel generates its energy, impacts the surrounding area and sources the produce for its kitchen. At Burgh Island, for example, 80% of our ingredients are soured from within a 30-mile radius.

Looking forward into 2022, domestic holidays will continue to be a popular choice.The unique and exciting experiences that boutique hotels offer make them a destination within themselves, abundant with history and authenticity.This is simply something that large, impersonal chain hotels cannot compete with.