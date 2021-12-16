What Does the Future Hold for Licensed Venues in 2022?

However, some authorities are showing no inclination to revert to physical hearings regardless of the state of the pandemic.

Whilst it is easy to understand why they wish to continue this way — councillors are busy people and they often have another job, juggling numerous concerns at any one time — they are not the same as having physical meetings.There are no pre-hearing negotiations outside of the committee room, no scribbled notes handed from client to advocate, no hint to change tack from subtle changes to body language.

It is hoped in 2022 there will be a better balance of remote and physical hearings.

The end to automatic off-sales

The Business and Planning Act 2020 allowed, admittedly with some exceptions, premises licence holders to have off-sales when not previously permitted to do so.

As a result, some pubs saw record weeks during the lockdown as thousands sat out drinking in parks and green spaces when most other businesses had to remain closed.This temporary relaxation comes to an end on 30 September 2022.Will it be extended? It is difficult to say but, unless the pandemic continues well into next year, it seems unlikely.

Costly outside tables and chairs

With the ability to have off-sales, the process of having tables and chairs on council property was also deregulated, with application fees cut enormously. Unless the scheme is extended, operators will have to pay hundreds (and in many cases, thousands of pounds) a year to have outside furniture from October 2022 – an additional financial headache.

The continued rise of deliveries

A licensed premises with no customers on site can still cause a nuisance.The number of dark kitchens continues to grow, and licensing sub-committees are becoming increasingly aware of the problems they can cause. Noisy mopeds going backwards and forwards, chatty drivers, fumes from exhausts and cigarettes, and a lack of toilet facilities can all disturb local residents.The pushback has already begun with Westminster City Council introducing a ‘Delivery Centre Policy’. Other councils will no doubt follow, which will better regulate this new style of operation.

A market shake-up

Local councils are seeing unprecedented numbers of applications for new premises licences as the industry continues to be rocked by the pandemic. However, this is probably just the start.When commercial evictions are again permitted in March 2022,‘zombie companies’ will no longer be able to remain in situ knowing that there is little a landlord can do.The site churn will continue, and we should see more new entrants to the market.

Hopefully 2022 will represent a better year for hospitality than 2021, but there will no doubt be surprises ahead.The sector has weathered the storm and has continued to succeed despite all the factors against it.This in itself will be the trend of 2022.

Niall McCann is a licensing and regulatory specialist at Keystone Law, who advises on applications pursuant to the Licensing Act 2003 and all associated compliance and regulatory matters. He regularly appears before the courts and sub-committees throughout England and Wales as an advocate for his clients, which include pub companies, restaurants, bars, hotels, nightclubs, off-licences and events spaces.