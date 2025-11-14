Unlocking a New Waste Stream – The M62 FOG Recovery Pilot

Share Post Share Email

AN INNOVATIVE APPROACH TO TRANSFORMING KITCHEN WASTE

The M62 FOG Recovery pilot has demonstrated that fat, oil and grease (FOG) waste from restaurant kitchens can be treated not as a disposal problem, but as a valuable new waste stream. Traditionally, GRU (grease recovery unit) waste was either sent to landfill or mixed with other liquidwaste streams, limiting its potential for reuse.

With the introduction of the Environment Act 2021, landfill disposal of food waste is no longer permitted, creating an urgent need for a sustainable pathway.

Through this project, GRU waste has been independently collected and processed at Eco Clarity’s North West FOG Recovery Hub in Stockport, where its patented technology upgraded the waste into a renewable feedstock with 99.6% value.

This project is a first of its kind in the UK, where GRU waste has been recognised as a dedicated recoverable stream, creating a new pathway for renewable fuels while supporting the UK’s sustainability and net zero goals.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Big Table Group (BTG), one of the UK’s leading independent restaurant operators, partnered with GreaseTech Drainage Solutions and Eco Clarity to deliver this pilot.

Twenty-five BTG restaurants along the M62 corridor participated, representing brands such as Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, Banana Tree, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Café Rouge and Amalfi.

GreaseTech managed servicing and maintenance of all GRUs and traps, consolidating collections across the portfolio. Eco Clarity processed the recovered waste at its Stockport Hub, refining it into a high-value waste feedstock.

GRU waste included both the wastewater retained within the unit and the skimmed FOG that staff empty daily. Over 6 months, these streams were collected as a single recovery pathway, the project demonstrated the full value of GRU waste when treated as a distinct, recoverable material for reuse.

RESULTS

• 3,966kg of GRU waste was recovered and separated into three reusable streams: FOG, wastewater and solids

• From this, 929kg of FOG was successfully upgraded into a 99.6% pure renewable feedstock

• This prevented 2,173kg of CO2e emissions

The recovered FOG is now ready for biodiesel production, a renewable fuel that delivers up to 87% fewer carbon emissions compared with fossil diesel.

This represents a major shift. What was once mixed, landfilled, or wasted has now been recovered, refined and transformed into a resource for renewable energy.

IMPACT

Nearly a tonne of FOG was diverted from sewers and landfill, reducing the risk of blockages, pollution and remediation costs.

More importantly, the project created a circular pathway in which restaurant waste can be recycled into renewable fuel, supporting the UK’s ambition to decarbonise transport.

Operationally, the pilot proved that GRU waste can be independently collected and processed as a new waste stream. Staff training ensured proper use of GRUs and increased recovery rates, while GreaseTech’s servicing model ensured efficiency across sites. Turning what was once simply disposal, into resource recovery.

PRACTICAL LEARNINGS

The M62 Pilot demonstrated that GRU waste can be successfully recovered and upgraded into a valuable renewable feedstock. It also provided valuable insights into the factors that influence recovery performance across multiple sites.

Staff training and kitchen processes

Where training and awareness was strong, GRU waste was managed more effectively.

Embedding GRU handling as a mandatory part of daily routines, and reinforcing this through ongoing staff engagement, would help further standardise performance across more sites.

Consistency and waste quality

The pilot highlighted some variation in the quality and composition of GRU waste. This was expected in a first-of-its-kind trial and offered important learnings about how site practices influence recovery outcomes.

Early sampling suggests that with clearer processes, regular reinforcement, and improved onsite handling, even more FOG could be recovered.

Scalability and coordination

Coordinating servicing and collections across 25 restaurants showed that multi-site recovery is achievable. With further refinements in process and logistics, the model can be expanded to a larger portfolio.

Scalability will also be accelerated as more FOG Recovery Hubs are established across the UK.

CONCLUSION

The M62 FOG Recovery Pilot has demonstrated a step-change in sustainable waste management for the hospitality sector.

What was once routinely landfilled or discarded as mixed waste has been independently collected, refined from 24% reusable FOG value, into 99.6% feedstock, ready for renewable fuel production.

When processed into biodiesel, this feedstock delivers up to 87% lower carbon emissions than fossil diesel, creating a new renewable pathway for UK road transport while supporting the UK’s circular economy and net zero ambitions.

By working together, Eco Clarity, GreaseTech, and The Big Table Group have proven that GRU waste is not just a waste, but has the potential to be converted into a valuable resource.

“This project shows what’s possible when we work together, turning an overlooked challenge into a real opportunity for environmental action and setting the blueprint for GRU recovery nationwide.” – Chris Clemes, CEO Eco Clarity.

