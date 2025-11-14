Young’s Reports Strong H1 Performance Despite Cost Pressures

Share Post Share Email

Young’s, the London and southern England pub operator, has posted impressive half-year financial results, demonstrating resilience in a challenging trading environment.

For the 26-week period ending 29 September 2025, the managed house operator reported total revenues of £263.6m, representing a 5.4% increase on the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 5.9% to £62.5m, whilst adjusted pre-tax profit surged 9.9% to £31.1m.

The company achieved like-for-like sales growth of 5.7% across the reporting period, with chief executive Simon Dodd highlighting the achievement as validation of the group’s strategic approach.

“These figures demonstrate that our focus on maintaining a premium, well-invested managed estate continues to deliver results,” Dodd commented. “Achieving record first-half performance whilst managing substantial cost pressures shows the strength of our business model.”

The results were bolstered by strong summer trading, with Dodd noting that the Wimbledon fortnight represented the company’s most successful on record. Additional benefits came from synergies following the integration of City Pub Group.

The company maintained its commitment to estate development, investing £12.6m in existing sites during the period. More recent trading data shows like-for-like revenue growth of 4.2% over the most recent 13-week period.

Looking ahead, Dodd struck a balanced tone regarding future prospects. “We’ve made an encouraging start to the second half, though we remain alert to ongoing economic uncertainty and its potential effects on consumer confidence,” he said.

“The quality of our estate and the resilience built into our business model means we’re well-positioned to navigate whatever challenges lie ahead, despite the pressures the sector has faced in recent years.”