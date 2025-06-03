Urban Pubs & Bars Announces Major New £250k Partnership With Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub and dining group, has today announced a major new partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity).

The ambitious new initiative will raise £250,000 over the next two years in support of GOSH Charity’s biggest-ever fundraising appeal Build it. Beat it, which is aiming to raise £300m to help build a world-leading new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Over the next two years, Urban Pubs & Bars will utilise its venues and their dedicated teams to launch fundraising activities, city-wide events, and guest-led initiatives, inviting Londoners to join the journey and help beat childhood cancer.

From a cycle ride to Brighton and participation in the London Marathon, through to events in sites across the capital, the full Urban team and its communities are behind this worthy cause. The money raised will help to fund a new bedroom in the state-of-the-art Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH, designed to feel like home for children and their families facing one of the toughest times of their lives.

The new Children’s Cancer Centre will be more than just a hospital; it will be a place of healing, play, and learning. Designed with space for families to stay together, accessible private bathrooms, and cutting-edge digital connectivity, these specially designed rooms will support children emotionally and physically as they recover. For many young patients, the space will be their world for weeks, months, or even years – and it needs to be a world where children can still be children.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “We’re passionate about our people, our communities, and the difference we can make together. Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity’s mission is one that resonates deeply with our teams and guests. We’re incredibly proud to play a part in helping build a space where children with cancer can feel safe, supported, and full of hope.”

Sarah Bissell, Deputy Director of Relationship Fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this exciting new partnership with Urban Pubs & Bars, which will raise vital funds to help us build a world-leading new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH. Here at GOSH Charity, we believe no childhood should be lost to serious illness and the money raised through this partnership will help in our fight to beat childhood cancer once and for all.”