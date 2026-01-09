Urban Pubs & Bars Continues London Growth Strategy with Five New Acquisitions

Share Post Share Email

London based independent pub group Urban Pubs & Bars has today announced the acquisition of five premium hospitality venues across the capital.

The deals will complete on January 19th and mark another significant step in the group’s targeted expansion as it consistently outperforms the wider UK hospitality market.

The acquisitions include The Prince Regent in Herne Hill and a package of four established sites from Brunning & Price.

The Brunning and Price venues comprise The Roebuck and The Steam Packet in Chiswick, The Queens in Crouch End and Coco Momo in Kensington.

These latest acquisitions follow a period of sustained growth for Urban Pubs & Bars, including multiple openings and acquisitions throughout 2025 and the recent acquisition of Albion & East.

With the addition of the five sites announced today, Urban now operates 65 premium venues across London delivering annual sales in excess of £100 million, firmly establishing the group as the capital’s leading independent pub operator.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“Well-run, well-positioned businesses are thriving in the capital. We’re seeing robust demand across our estate and strong like-for-like growth, which gives us the confidence to keep investing. These latest acquisitions are exactly the kind of sites we look for, and we’re excited about the opportunities they present as we continue to grow our London estate.”