2026 Trends To Watch For: What’s New In Sustainable Hospitality?

By Jocelyn Doyle, Head of Marketing & Communications, The Sustainable Restaurant Association (https://thesra.org)

1. WHAT DOES Wellness LOOK LIKE in 2026?

Health and wellness will remain key considerations for many people, but how people define and shape their pursuit of that wellness is shifting. For 2026, fibre is emerging as the new protein, and UPFs are increasingly undesirable.

Higher awareness around digestive health is bringing fibre to front of mind for many diners. With new TikTok phrases like ‘fibremaxxing’ increasing visibility, we’ll see fibre following in protein’s footsteps as a core consideration in making health-conscious food choices.

Meanwhile, as more studies reveal the negative health impacts of ultra-processed foods, customers will look for dishes made with ‘real’ natural ingredients; gut-friendly whole foods will be increasingly in demand in casual everyday options, bringing wellness together with convenience and flavour. Protein options that also provide fibre — such as pulses, legumes and nuts — will be in higher demand. The winning formula will be presenting these in clever, innovative and drop-dead-delicious ways: at Apricity in London, UK, each guest is greeted with a doughnut made from chickpeas and stuffed with fermented fava beans, while at Lamdre in Beijing, China, their signature dish is ‘Sea-Flavoured Tofu’, made fresh daily with organic soybeans from Northeast China, wrapped in tender seaweed sprouts and gently steamed in an umami-rich broth of matsutake, shiitake and kombu.

With customers hungry for healthier, fibre-rich options and restaurants eager to build stronger profit margins into menus, we’ll also see more dishes that combine smaller amounts of meat with alternative plant-based proteins like beans, peas and lentils, blurring the lines between dedicated carnivore and vegetarian/vegan mindsets.

2. On the down-low

A similar middle ground is being established with the rise of low-ABV (rather than simply no-ABV) drink options, reflecting shifting habits as more people look for drinks that balance flavour and fun with moderation. Some customers are even alternating alcoholic and non-alcoholic orders as the evening progresses, a trend known as zebra-striping. In 2026, drinks lists will feature more ‘sessionable’ cocktails, wines and beers, sitting comfortably between traditional alcoholic beverages and teetotal options.

Keep things interesting by including unique local flavours, zero waste garnishes repurposed from kitchen by-products, or fermented ingredients like kombucha or water kefir. At FURA bar in Singapore, some of their best-selling cocktails are on the lower end of the ABV spectrum. The Caviar Papi pairs Grey Goose vodka with lemon balm and green apple, while Make Local Tomatoes Great Again is a unique twist on a clarified Bloody Mary, with lacto-MSG fermented tomatoes, strawberry and basil parsley infusion.

3. Small, but perfectly formed

Increasing uptake of GLP-1 drugs is changing the way people think about food at unprecedented rates, building demand for smaller, nutrient-packed portions that can still offer creativity, excitement and flavour.

Offering the same menu items in varying portion sizes – for example, small plate, main course and sharing – is a smart way to cater for a variety of appetites while maintaining profit margins and avoiding plate waste. 2026 may also see some children’s menus evolve into selections that are simply designed for smaller appetites, regardless of age.

Mix and match snack-sized selections will take inspiration from Spanish tapas, Japanese izakaya, Mexican botanas, Turkish mezze and Italian cicchetti, reinterpreting these with local ingredients to offer big flavours in small packages. Particularly for high-end establishments, elegant, beautifully crafted small bite options (perhaps served with mini-pour wine or cocktail pairings) can allow diners to enjoy an indulgent, ‘treat yourself’ mentality while still adhering to their personal dietary goals.

4. Highway to the comfort zone

Even in high-end establishments, customers are increasingly on the hunt for meal experiences that offer creative takes on classic comfort food, made with care, using quality ingredients. As explained in Marriott’s ‘Future of Food 2026: Asia Pacific’ report, “A new culinary language is emerging, one where luxury is no longer defined by white tablecloths, but by daring ideas and flavour-forward concepts.” In APAC, for example, this report shows that a considerable 59% of guests are now opting for casual dining experiences over formal ones, turning away from lengthy tasting menus in favour of more playful selections that evoke a sense of nostalgia or fun.

5. So long, single use

Driven by both tightening legislation and consumer demand, single use plastics are rapidly becoming unacceptable in hospitality settings, increasingly replaced with biodegradable or reusable alternatives.

Where working to reduce environmental impact was once a unique selling point, it’s now becoming a legal requirement in many parts of the world. Businesses who adopt smart, circular reuse models — from packaging used in back-of-house deliveries to customer facing products — will stay ahead of the regulatory curve while also saving money, reducing carbon footprints and meeting guest preferences.

Desa Potato Head in Bali, Indonesia, has even gone so far as to ban single-use items from the property, gifting every guest with a Zero Waste Kit that includes a refillable water bottle.

6. Doing a deeper dive

Seafood supply chains have long been notoriously murky, but awareness around the needs for transparent sourcing is rising among customers and chefs alike, led by campaigns like Off The Table in the UK and Pesca Con Futuro in Mexico, regional organisations like Seafood Souq in the UAE and Seafood Watch in the USA, and global efforts from the WWF.

In 2026, successful menus will offer greater diversity in the types of seafood on offer, getting creative with less common (and hence less overfished) species. A good example is SEM in Portugal, which does not serve fish from the sea as a matter of policy. Instead, they serve the freshwater fish zander, an invasive species that wreaks havoc on regional ecosystems.

With more customers looking for traceability and responsible sourcing in the seafood dishes they order, restaurants who openly share the provenance of their marine ingredients — including where, how and by whom they were caught — will be ahead of the curve. At FYN in South Africa, they source from small-scale fishers who use low-impact methods, protecting biodiversity and supporting local communities. “We don’t dictate what fish should appear on the menu: nature and our fishers do,” said Group CEO Paul Bruce-Brand in a recent conversation with us. “What is caught guides our creativity and inspires dishes that highlight local, responsibly caught fish instead of overfished or imported varieties.”

7. A true taste of place

Speaking of provenance, this is no longer merely a nice-to-have, but an essential part of what makes a unique dining experience. Customers are hungry for authenticity and storytelling, and we’ll see more restaurants build a sense of place into everything from their décor to the dishes they serve.

Over the past two decades, the influence of social media has led to a gradual homogenisation of global menus, but more chefs are deliberately stepping away from this to provide unique, terroir-driven offerings that highlight native and indigenous ingredients, traditional regional agricultural methods and heritage recipes.

The cuisine at Rosetta, for example, is inspired by Mexico’s natural biodiversity and culinary history. “Celebrating provenance allows us to tell stories that connect farmers, techniques and flavours across time and geography,” Elena Reygadas shared in an interview with us earlier in 2025. “Provenance is our compass. Sourcing becomes a form of listening, and cooking becomes a way of translating what we’ve heard into something meaningful.” In practice, this means the menu is constantly evolving, highlighting both seasonality and ingredients with cultural and ecological importance, like corn, quelites and wild mushrooms.

Showcasing provenance is particularly important for hotels, where travellers are increasingly interested in experiencing local culture — often best expressed and understood through cuisine, but also something that can be explored through physical design. From the artwork on the walls and the toiletries in guest bathrooms right through to the ingredients that appear on their plates, choosing to source from local farmers, fishers, producers and craftspeople helps your guests to connect more deeply with their destination, ultimately giving them a more memorable experience.

At Rosewood Phuket, the architecture makes deliberate use of environmentally friendly native materials, like stone and timber, while floor-to-ceiling windows immerse guests in the lush forest surroundings. On-site restaurant Ta Khai showcases authentic Southern Thai cuisine, crafted by local chef couple Khun Nun and Khun Yai. Menus are inspired by what’s in season and available, like daily catch from local fishermen and sustainably sourced ingredients harvested at their prime. Producers are proudly listed on the menu, with an illustrated map showing where their farms and operations are located.

8. Collaboration is the new competition

The global hospitality community is more connected than ever. Throughout 2025, we’ve seen more businesses than ever willing to work together, share knowledge and support one another. When businesses talk to each other, good practices spread faster, and the whole sector benefits.

More and more, we’re seeing radical collaboration across our global network — something we find incredibly exciting. Groups of restaurants are joining forces to support shared suppliers and create joint supplier routes; in localised industry WhatsApp groups, businesses are pooling ideas for solutions to common challenges, sharing what’s working and what others can adapt in their own context. Regional commitments and collective advocacy are strengthening supply chains and building resilience into both individual businesses and local networks. As the hospitality sector continues to face new and evolving challenges, we believe this will continue into 2026 and beyond.

An important part of our work at The SRA is facilitating this knowledge-sharing. We share stories from businesses around the world so you can see what others are trying; if you ever want to connect with another business doing something you admire, just reach out — we’re here to help.

Are you interested in bringing sustainability to your table in 2026? Drop us a line at hello@thesra.org and ask how we can help!