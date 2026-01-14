Urban Pubs & Bars Continues London Growth Strategy with Sixth Acquisition of 2026

Share Post Share Email

London independent pub group Urban Pubs & Bars has announced the acquisition of The Birdcage in East London from Brewdog, marking its sixth acquisition of 2026.

The acquisition follows the recent completion of five premium hospitality venues in January and Albion and East late in 2025 and represents another significant step in Urban Pubs & Bars’ targeted expansion strategy as it continues to outperform the wider UK hospitality market.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “We are delighted to continue our fast start to the year by acquiring such an iconic East London pub.

“The strength of our underlying performance, driven by our brilliant team of operators, gives us the confidence to further invest in London. We look forward to welcoming all the team at The Birdcage into the Urban family.”