Kit Out Your Business with Outdoor Furniture for 2026

Warm sunny days and balmy evenings may seem far off, but with great discounts available across our extensive range of outdoor furniture that will fit right in at your business’s outdoor space, now is the time to invest. Not only that, much of the outdoor furniture we supply at Trent Furniture looks great indoors as well as out, which means you’ll be able to get your money’s worth sooner than you think!

The furniture you choose for your business needs to be versatile and built to last, and with its water and UV resistant design, the stylish Plaza Table is a bestseller for good reason. Stackable when not in use, its durable handwoven black synthetic rattan finish and hardened glass top makes it a stylish option indoors as well as out. Don’t miss the chance to snap up the matching Plaza Chair and Plaza Armchair while they have a fantastic 10% discount.

Made from stylish brown propylene, the Bolero Table is another contemporary and versatile piece that will fit well in any club setting, both indoors and out. Also stackable, this lightweight yet durable table also has matching chairs in the shape of the Bolero Side Chair and Bolero Armchair, which again have 10% off for a limited time.

Easy-to-maintain aluminium is also a practical and attractive option for any clubhouse, and the highly popular Alma Table is available with both square and round tabletops. Pair it with the Monaco Aluminium Stacking Chair or the Monaco Wicker Stacking Chair and save 10% on your seating.

To find out more about our extensive range of outdoor seating for all venues and all the latest discounts, please give us a call on 0116 286 4911 or email us at sales@trentfurniture.co.uk.